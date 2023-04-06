It is curious that the Cleveland Jewish News has added Douglas Bloomfield as a commentator recently. Referring to his latest piece in the March 24 edition, he vilifies all potential Republican candidates for the next presidential election as being pro-Israel but anti-Jewish. (“Loving Israel doesn’t mean loving Jews”)
Indeed, he remarks that anyone who disagrees with his opinion “should be anathema to any intelligent person.” This is precisely the same tenor as Hillary Clinton’s declaration that those who challenge her views as being “deplorable.” I actually thought that in a true democracy opposing views should be discussed and debated – but not belittled. That stance, precisely, is anti-Jewish.
Charles Faiman, M.D.
Beachwood