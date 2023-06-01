Douglas Bloomfield (“Netanyahu – a repeat offender,” May 12) criticizes Congressional Republicans for omitting “any reference to long-standing U.S. support for the two-state approach” in their recent congratulations to Israel on its Independence Day.
Actually, United States policy has supported Palestinian statehood only in 21 of the past 75 years. George W. Bush in 2002 was the first sitting U.S. president to publicly endorse the idea of creating a Palestinian state (and even then, only under conditions the Palestinians never met). It is, in other words, a very recent policy in the history of U.S. foreign relations, not some “longstanding” tradition that today’s political leaders are obligated to follow.
Stephen M. Flatow
Long Branch, N.J.