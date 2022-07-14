I am responding to the letter to the editor entitled, “Teacher-gun comments out of place” in the July 8 Cleveland Jewish News.
My position on House Bill 99 is not “political” and neither is the Beachwood school board’s recent resolution, approved unanimously, which takes a position against allowing minimally-trained school staff to carry deadly weapons in school. Arming teachers is neither a wise nor reasonable solution to gun violence. Instead, our schools will continue to rely on the courageous and well-trained Beachwood police officers stationed in each of our buildings every day to keep our students and staff safe.
As an elected school board member, as an Ohio citizen and as a mom, I believe we can and should expect better from our State Legislature and governor when it comes to preventing school shootings. In my public comments, I indicated that we ought to support elected officials who offer wise and reasonable solutions to gun violence. That isn’t “political.” No matter one’s party affiliation, all Americans should expect their government to keep schools safe. To expect any less is a disservice to all.
Wendy Leatherberry
Beachwood Board of Education