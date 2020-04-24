It’s puzzling to read that Ohio again bought millions of dollars of Israeli bonds, again without further details of accountability. Because it is journalism’s role to find facts behind events – e.g. reporting recipients and purposes for distribution – I welcome this data.
With unsettling reports that only Orthodox, are welcome, and, to that government, are the only Jews, why support such willful and disturbing exclusion? My Austrian and Russian grandparents were born Jewish, therefore, I am, and thus reared my children, who are also rearing my grandchildren as caring descendant Jews.
Just where are the founding principles of the Jewish state in today’s Israel? No one expects Paul Newman. We do expect, and, in fact, preach tikkun olam.
Andrea Lyn
South Euclid