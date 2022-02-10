At The Temple-Tifereth Israel, the racial justice group holds book discussions, sponsors speakers and organizes activists. Almost without exception, the material and speakers presented come from the left, some of it radical. In the racial justice group, I learned that Jewish people can be subdivided by color, that justice means equal outcomes, that the 1619 Project defines the issues of our time, and our criminal justice system is racially unjust. The scholarship of Black professors with an empirical, scientific approach who have studied racial issues for decades is ignored in favor of popular activists. In the midst of a surge in murder, the group’s new initiative is “bail reform” and other criminal justice criticisms.
There is injustice in the world. Let’s assume that in the haystack of polemics, historical distortions and misunderstandings there are points worth knowing and exploring. But what if the main focus, the narrative of victimhood, the policy choices are wrong? Under bail reform, criminals are let out to murder and rob, or to drive a vehicle into a parade. Progressive cities allow theft from stores in urban neighborhoods and prosecutors refuse to prosecute dangerous criminals. Is a leftist synagogue book group with the latest New York Times bestsellers in a position to evaluate these policies and act on them in the name of the synagogue and Judaism? What if the political synagogue is wrong, and its favored public policy creates more harm to the larger society, a harm that won’t be felt in the suburbs?
Robert Shwab
Cleveland Heights