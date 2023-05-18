The Cleveland Jewish News’ special supplement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the state of Israel was most appreciated, with a recent book titled “Impossible Takes Longer: 75 Years After Its Creation, Has Israel Fulfilled Its Founders’ Dreams?” by Daniel Gorids that’s now in the Library adding information that’s so timely.

In an understated introduction to this well-researched, approximately 300-page book, the author asks, “75 years after its creation, has Israel fulfilled its founders’ dreams?” This is indeed a remarkable review and discussion of the history and present state of Israel.

Stuart Terman, M.D.

Orange

