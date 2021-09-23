When Michael Dylan Brennan became mayor

And checked the city’s billfold

All he found was debt and mold

He jumped into action

Changed what we lacked

And now University Heights

Is back on the map

He repaired blighted houses

And let’s be frank

A rehabbed home pays taxes

And you can take that

To the bank

Cedar Taylor and Cedar Center

Languished forever

Now we’ve got condos and storefronts

Planned by developers

He created bike lanes

To ride on our streets

And even found time

To save a puppy

From a car’s 90-degree heat

When it comes to mayors

Michael’s the sine qua non

So re-elect him in 2021.

Barry Zucker

University Heights

