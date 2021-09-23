When Michael Dylan Brennan became mayor
And checked the city’s billfold
All he found was debt and mold
He jumped into action
Changed what we lacked
And now University Heights
Is back on the map
He repaired blighted houses
And let’s be frank
A rehabbed home pays taxes
And you can take that
To the bank
Cedar Taylor and Cedar Center
Languished forever
Now we’ve got condos and storefronts
Planned by developers
He created bike lanes
To ride on our streets
And even found time
To save a puppy
From a car’s 90-degree heat
When it comes to mayors
Michael’s the sine qua non
So re-elect him in 2021.
Barry Zucker
University Heights