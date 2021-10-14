We are better in University Heights because of Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan’s leadership. The city has grown and thrived, and is fortunate to have in Brennan someone truly responsive to his community’s needs.
Just before Rosh Hashanah the year before last, a recorded telephone message went out to all residents of University Heights. It was Brennan, wishing his Jewish constituents a happy new year, and cautioning all drivers to be especially careful during the holidays as “our Jewish friends” would be out walking to synagogues. His tone was one of warmth and genuine concern.
Brennan has indeed been a friend to the University Heights Jewish population. He has demonstrated a good heart, a good head and good plans for our city’s continued vibrancy, security and fiscal well-being. He richly deserves our support for a second term.
Marvin and Sheila Schiff
University Heights
Naomi Stein
University Heights