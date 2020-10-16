CJN Columnist Regina Brett’s article Oct. 2 begs for a response. (“RBG – no one can fill her shoes”)
No question Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admired for many achievements; many of which I could dwell on, but it was not her place to nominate a successor. She was so politically motivated, she stayed on the job years past the time her body told her she should have retired.
Nominating a supreme court judge is the job of the president and there was certainly no slight in our president doing what he is supposed to do. Brett indicated her political leanings as opposed to any logical response when she berated Sen. Mitch McConnell for indicating he would and could confirm before the election. It was certainly no surprise when Judge Merrick Garland’s recommendation was allowed to expire. Why you seemed surprised is a surprise.
That you disagree is logical from your point of view, but call it for what it is: a political action with which you disagree. There’s another strong reason to not pack the court with liberals. Several have expressed feelings they know better than our founding fathers ... in that they would like to use our Constitution and amendments as a guide as opposed to established precedent. People who think this way have the effrontery to believe their opinions should prevail over the really great thinking of our founding fathers.
There is a way to change our Constitution. It is difficult and it should be.
Daniel Zeligson
St. Johns, Fla.