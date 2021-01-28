Kudos to Columnist Regina Brett and the CJN for her splendid op-ed of Jan. 15 (“Blood on Trump’s hands stains Capitol, country”).
Jan. 6, 2021, will forever remain in the mainstream of our memories and our lives as the appalling events unfolded, and we watched, mesmerized and horrified at the loss of five lives and the very real threat to our democracy and way of life. As more video of that day was revealed, the threat of death to Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers was proven to be frighteningly real.
I watched additional discovered video which showed members of Capitol Police literally being tortured and chased by rioters, the sacrosanct halls of the Capitol desecrated and vandalized, and then I remembered a different time – as a child watching a black and white television showing an assassinated President John F. Kennedy lying in state in the beautiful Capitol Rotunda in 1963.
Despite the carnage and destruction, despite the attempt to annihilate, our democracy did and always will prevail.
Arline Debelak-Price
Gates Mills