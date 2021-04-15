Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett threw her opinion in the strike zone regarding baseball (“Baseball should take final yawn at speeding up game,” April 9).
It’s possible to speed up play, but is the result even going to resemble what we know as baseball?
Brett doesn’t need the speed. Bravo.
I thought it would help in the bleak ’60s and ’70s, when losses were the norm. Most people don’t have the patience to spend hours on a foregone conclusion like that. But this misses the point which I was missing myself then.
I became a fan of baseball later, not based on wins, but on process. For almost opposite reasons that fuel most football fans, baseball offers something else. Stretches of inaction – then a flurry of activity, then calm. Slow play is strategy. A pitching change alters momentum, often crucial to outcomes. An announcer’s anecdotal inserts, player stats – these are dynamics which add to the experience, like dynamics in great music. There’s the rigorous, daily grind, demanding that participants show up, like we all show up for life itself. Teams that weather the grind are in playoffs, as when we persist in life and find success.
Football is the 50-yard dash; baseball – a marathon.
Three outs, nine innings. You mess with that, you have a mutant hybrid. Not baseball. It must not yield to indulge impatient viewers. It should stand its ground while fans adjust. Perhaps in so doing, they will find its subtle gifts. Just as it is.
Sandy Fried
Beachwood