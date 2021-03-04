It sure was tiresome reading CJN Columnist Regina Brett’s opinion piece Feb. 19 (“Don’t become party to wrong party this time”). While she’s surely entitled to her opinions, she is not entitled to misrepresent them as fact.
Just two of her egregious remarks (in my opinion):
Neither Sens. Ted Cruz nor Josh Hawley were acting outside their constitutional rights in questioning the validity of the electoral vote count. Brett apparently believes it’s perfectly OK for some Democrats to do so in 2004 and previous elections, but when Republicans have a genuine question as to the validity of the count, they can’t present their case.
Secondly, without question, there were “... very fine people on both sides,” as President Donald Trump stated. It’s quite obvious that the president wasn’t referring to those who were yelling “Heil Hitler” or “Sieg Heil” to anyone other than Brett. She would have us believe that all those who marched in Virginia were white nationalists. Preposterous. It would be nearly the same as stating that all Democrats are Communists just because some Democrats happen to be.
The overall tone of her column wreaks of arrogance and I, for one, call her out for her over the top, nonsensical 100% partisan discourse. There is no place in the CJN for opinion purporting to be fact.
Dr. Joel S. Keller
North Ridgeville