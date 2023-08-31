Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett’s opinion column, “‘My moral stance’ on reproductive choices” (Aug. 25), was one of her best, and hopefully will make a great impact during the November elections. Regina had delayed one month her response to a reader’s question about her stand on reproductive choices. I do not think Regina needed time to decide her stand, but wanted to put it in writing, as clearly and honestly as possible.
Every sentence confirmed why I want to be one of the hundreds, most likely thousands of volunteers, who will be contributing their time, energy and financial support to educate Ohio voters about the importance of reproductive choices. Thank you, Regina, for making it so clear for readers who may have been undecided and thank you for giving pro-choice readers a powerful column to share as we fight for women’s moral rights.
Susan Blair
Bexley, Ohio