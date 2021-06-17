Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett makes a good point about the shameful incident in Hudson on Memorial Day when a speaker’s microphone was silenced as he sought to credit freed slaves for the first Memorial Day event in 1865. (“The truth can't be silenced,” June 11)
This incident and others which darken our national history should be taught as part of every social studies class, along with antisemitism, imprisonment of our Japanese-Americans and the Indian Removal Act of 1830. We should also stimulate our students to discuss the progress we have made in many ways, such as the Great Society, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, minority set-asides in government contracts and the elevation of distinguished African Americans to every important office in our national government.
Finally, is she correct teaching about our darkest history can bring light to the future? We know this to be true, witness the intensive re-education of the entire population of West Germany on the Holocaust and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Africa on its history of Apartheid. In each case, a better, stronger and more democratic society emerged. Let’s ask our state board of education to create the necessary social studies units showing the progression from despair to hope that has been the experience of so many of us since coming to America, including my grandpa Sam who crossed the border alone in 1898 at age 18 with $10.50 in his pocket and was the real author of this letter.
Richard D. Rogovin
Blacklick, Ohio