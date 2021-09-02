In response to the Aug. 27 column by Regina Brett in the Cleveland Jewish News, “Here’s the ‘choice’ – shut up and shot up,” we agree that there are many by some in our society who have been careless of COVID-19 and disregarded their own safety and the safety of others. They are wrong to do so.
Brett has our sympathies for her family’s struggle with COVID-19. In our family, we have seen a debilitating severe reaction to the vaccine. We have also had a fully vaccinated family member get very sick with COVID-19. In addition, some people have an allergy, and the vaccine is not an option. There are sometimes legitimate and logical reasons why someone would not want to take this vaccine, and we need to acknowledge that.
Many unvaccinated people are very careful and even fearful of COVID-19. They are not the ones getting everyone else sick. They are not the ones ignoring the fact that a pandemic is upon us.
By writing this piece, Brett has shown that she is a bully. This article is a perfect example of bullying. Public shaming and calling to deny basic rights to others because they don’t choose what she chooses is bullying.
We are not telling anyone to not get vaccinated. We are asking our society to stop the bullying. It is also known as sinat chinam – baseless hatred. This is what destroyed the Bet Hamikdash and exiled the Jewish people for 2,000 years.
Adina and David Seltzer
Beachwood