Thanks to Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett for her great column Feb. 19 (“Don’t become party to wrong party this time”).
I am still at a loss trying to figure the mindset of Jewish people who still support former President Donald Trump after white supremacy, “hoax” virus, assault on the Capitol, failure to deliver vaccines and demeaning of minorities. I served in Germany in World War II and the horror should remind Jews of the danger Trump presents.
The CJN published my letter a couple of years ago warning the danger of silence and complicity. Did the Jews not see the Nazi flag at the assault?
Merle Glick
Cleveland Heights