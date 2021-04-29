After reading Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett’s delightful story about naming her adorable puppy, I remembered how we named ours so many years ago. (“What’s in a name? Dog gone if I know,” April 23)
Our puppy was found at a pet shop, weeks after we had to put our very sick, but loved, first-ever family dog down. We were all really sad, and when Rachel and Dad went looking and found a puppy, they asked me, mom, to go check her out. Of course, I brought her home. She was a little black, mixed-lab with other breeds, and very timid. We went through all of Brett’s exercises, but no name was acceptable to the six of us.
I had to go food shopping so I went to Heinen’s, and as I passed the produce department, there was a display of small straw baskets. The sign above them was “MINI HOLLANDERS – 99 cents.” That was it. We were the Hollanders, six of us.
I must admit, I “borrowed” the sign which was placed above Mini’s bed for many years.
Funny how it all works out.
Iris Hollander November
Beachwood