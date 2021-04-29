After reading Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett’s delightful story about naming her adorable puppy, I remembered how we named ours so many years ago. (“What’s in a name? Dog gone if I know,” April 23)

Our puppy was found at a pet shop, weeks after we had to put our very sick, but loved, first-ever family dog down. We were all really sad, and when Rachel and Dad went looking and found a puppy, they asked me, mom, to go check her out. Of course, I brought her home. She was a little black, mixed-lab with other breeds, and very timid. We went through all of Brett’s exercises, but no name was acceptable to the six of us.

I had to go food shopping so I went to Heinen’s, and as I passed the produce department, there was a display of small straw baskets. The sign above them was “MINI HOLLANDERS – 99 cents.” That was it. We were the Hollanders, six of us.

I must admit, I “borrowed” the sign which was placed above Mini’s bed for many years.

Funny how it all works out.

Iris Hollander November

Beachwood

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.