In her column last week, Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett declared she could no longer be a Cleveland Browns fan due to their signing of Deshaun Watson. I’m sure she’s not alone in finding it difficult to root for a team that would sign someone with such terrible accusations levied against him.
She has chosen to be a Cincinnati Bengals fan instead, the team whose star running back was charged with assault – punching a woman into unconsciousness, breaking four bones in her face, and causing her to have reconstructive surgery. Just one of a list of issues Joe Mixon had prior to Cincinnati drafting him. Brett wants to take pride in the team she roots for. Interesting.
Anyone looking to attach themselves to a professional football team made up only of people they would choose as role models would be out of luck. That team doesn’t exist. Every NFL team has some exceptional people on their roster (see how Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and other Browns players give back to the community), as well as some with questionable character, or worse. Some could even be both – Baltimore’s (former player) Ray Lewis was arrested for murder, then was honored by the NFL and others for his charitable work.
I respect everyone’s opinion on this matter. But Brett’s would hold more water if she just declared to no longer be a fan of pro football itself, rather than jumping on the bandwagon of the current hot topic here.
Chuck Helden
Beachwood