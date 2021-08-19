Regarding Regina Brett’s July 23 column, the Cleveland Jewish News is absolutely an appropriate place for discussions about our country’s legacy of slavery. (“Our history easy as Black and white-washed”) While relatively few Jews come from families that owned slaves, Jews whose families came from Europe have clearly benefited from being considered “white.”
For example, Black veterans faced enormous obstacles trying to access the GI benefits that many of our parents used to get college educations and buy homes. We Jews should understand how we have benefited from racism, and how racism created many of the disadvantages and barriers that African-Americans face today.
Further, I believe it is also our obligation, as Jews, to learn, teach and work to dismantle the legacy of slavery. Open any Bible, and you’ll find that many commandments were given because we were slaves in Egypt. Every Passover, we are asked to remember what it was like to be slaves, and weeks later, at Yom Hashoah, we remember what it was like to be marked for discrimination by the yellow star, and for destruction with tattooed numbers. I welcome more articles on these issues.
Deborah Coleman
Shaker Heights