It’s reasonable to think that an author who has the privilege of having her work published in the Cleveland Jewish News would show respect and compassion for those who read her column.

In the Aug. 12 column, Columnist Regina Brett certainly didn’t do this when she flippantly compared the U.S. Supreme Court to the Taliban. (“Men, do your part, get a vasectomy”)

Assuming she was being facetious, her comment was still a cruel insult to all the women and girls who remain in Afghanistan robbed of their freedom and their future ever since the Taliban took over that country less than a year ago. It’s also an insult to our highest court. Whether she meant her comparison as hyperbole, or she believes that the Supreme Court is equivalent to the Taliban, I hope she can see the ignorance and malice in her choice of words.

Estra Grant

Beachwood

Publisher’s Note: Estra Grant is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.