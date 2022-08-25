It’s reasonable to think that an author who has the privilege of having her work published in the Cleveland Jewish News would show respect and compassion for those who read her column.
In the Aug. 12 column, Columnist Regina Brett certainly didn’t do this when she flippantly compared the U.S. Supreme Court to the Taliban. (“Men, do your part, get a vasectomy”)
Assuming she was being facetious, her comment was still a cruel insult to all the women and girls who remain in Afghanistan robbed of their freedom and their future ever since the Taliban took over that country less than a year ago. It’s also an insult to our highest court. Whether she meant her comparison as hyperbole, or she believes that the Supreme Court is equivalent to the Taliban, I hope she can see the ignorance and malice in her choice of words.
Estra Grant
Beachwood
Publisher’s Note: Estra Grant is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.