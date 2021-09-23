I have been disheartened recently as I receive questions concerning my choice of running mates, specifically questioning if I am running with someone who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill Insurrection.
Allow me to state clearly that after 17 years of serving as a member of the Beachwood Board of Education I am not seeking re-election this year. It is time to pass the torch to a new generation of capable and thoughtful leaders to maintain the excellence of the Beachwood schools. It has been my honor and privilege to serve.
Recently, campaign lawn signs have appeared with the name Weiss at the top. I want to be clear that this is not me. This individual is not a relative of mine. I do not support this individual or her running mates. I do not agree with many of the beliefs these individuals have expressed. In many cases, I have polar opposite views.
I have worked extremely hard to protect my name and reputation and those of the Beachwood schools. I have fiercely defended the health and safety of our students and staff, especially during the pandemic. I do not want my name to be mistakenly associated with candidates with beliefs that are not my own.
Please do your homework and research each candidate before early voting begins on Oct. 5.
I am strongly supporting Jillian DeLong, Wendy Leatherberry and Kim Allamby for the Beachwood School Board. Please join me in electing them.
Brian Weiss, M.D.
Beachwood