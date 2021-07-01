Like me, you were probably shocked to see many members of the progressive left of the Democratic party attack Israel for defending itself, against the Hamas rockets from Gaza. In Congress, the “squad” gave no support for Israel, only criticism. The “squad” is composed of Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush.
One of the candidates to replace Marcia Fudge in the Ohio 11th District is Nina Turner, who has announced she will be joining the “squad” if elected. This will not happen if supporters of Israel and good government elect the most qualified candidate, Shontel Brown, as the representative for the district. The special primary election is Aug. 3.
Shontel is a member of the Cuyahoga County Council and chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. Over the last 10 years, she has developed a personal and professional rapport with Fudge and understands the history and needs of the 11th Congressional District.
During the Gaza war, Shontel said, “In times like these, the United States must stand firmly behind our close ally Israel. Hamas’ massive rocket attacks are deeply troubling and must stop.”
Brown added, “Hamas is placing civilians on both sides at risk. Israel has the right to defend its citizens in the face of these attacks. Israeli families should never have to spend the night in a bomb shelter.”
Any registered voter, Republican or Democratic, can vote in the Democratic party for Shontel. Early voting began on July 7.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights