The obit on Irving Brown (no relation) brought back a memory going back to the latter 1940s. I believe I met Irving once or twice, but I know the person who was to become his advertising agency partner – Lenny Axelband.

His older brother, Bernie, and my older brother, Herm, were longtime friends from the Miles Standish days. I met Lenny at Cleveland College in 1946. He was the business-advertising director of the newspaper, Life. I stopped by to say hello. For the life of me (no pun intended) I don’t recall how the conversation got around to it, but he persuaded me to sign on as a reporter.

That could have been the harbinger for my later newspaper career. One day, I remember Lenny telling me he was going to open an advertising agency with Irv. I remember asking Lenny for a job. He responded, “We only have one Brown already.” My sense of Irv was in the obit: “They don’t make ‘em like him anymore.” He and Lenny were like two peas in a pod.

David Brown

North Bethesda, Md.

