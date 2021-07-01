In many ways, the election to replace Marcia Fudge’s successor will be the most important congressional election ever for the Ohio 11th District. In my opinion, there is only one viable candidate – Shontel Brown.
She is a centrist who is open to working with both sides. Shontel has the heart, soul, passion and compassion to work for all the people in our disparate district, which contains great wealth and abject poverty. According to this Nation.com article (bit.ly/35ZSTjq), Turner is “running to join the squad.”
Additionally, shortly after the Gaza War, Turner ran an ad in the Cleveland Jewish News soliciting our support for her campaign. She could have given words of comfort to our community, but she chose not to.
A number of people, Republican and Democratic, inside and outside our community are working on a CJN ad in support of Brown. Please email me at anitagray18@gmail.com if you would like your name included in the ad. Thank you for your consideration.
Anita Gray
Beachwood