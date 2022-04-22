Nina Turner wants you to forget. Her recent advertisement in the Cleveland Jewish News was a cynical attempt to rewrite her history in relation to Israel and our Jewish community. However, Turner cannot hide her record. She has a history of tweeting her support for statements accusing Israel of being an apartheid state, vowed to join “the squad” if elected, and was endorsed by some of Israel’s biggest detractors in Congress, including Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.
She is also a friend and supporter of Linda Sarsour, a former board member of the Women’s March, who was removed for making antisemitic statements. President Joe Biden stood with us when Sarsour was unfortunately included in a Democratic National Committee event during the 2020 campaign. His spokesman said, “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of antisemitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS …” Turner responded on Twitter by standing with Sarsour, saying “Sending love and (fire emoji) Linda!.”
We also cannot forget what Turner said on election night after it became clear she lost. Despite her campaign significantly outspending the campaign of U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, Turner said, “... We didn’t lose this race – evil money manipulated and maligned this election.” Our community has heard versions of that antisemitism for centuries.
In contrast, Brown is a strong progressive and friend of Israel. On May 3, we have an opportunity to reject Turner’s attempt to rewrite history and return a friend to Congress.
Anita Gray
Lyndhurst