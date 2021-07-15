A very important congressional election is Aug. 3. An open seat for the 11th Congressional District exists since Marcia Fudge was appointed Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The district stretches from Cleveland to the suburbs and south to Akron.
Our Jewish community needs to pay attention and vote. Every vote makes a difference, especially in a special election where voter turnout is historically low.
Shontel Brown is a moderate Democrat who will work for the people of Northeast Ohio. She stands with Israel and said, “The United States of America and Israel have a deep, special and unbreakable bond based on shared principles and values.”
Brown is a proven leader and coalition-builder who stands for affordable, quality health care, jobs that pay fair wages and a strong public education system.
Brown has numerous, important endorsements from 18 mayors across Northeast Ohio to many influential members of Congress.
“We need leaders in Congress who value the U.S.-Israel relationship and will work to strengthen security, economic, scientific and cultural relationships between our two nations and that candidate in the 11th district race is Shontel Brown.” – Jeff Mendelson, Pro-Israel America.
“There’s no question that (Brown) is going to be a strong advocate for the U.S.-Israel relationship.” – Mark Mellman, president, Democratic Majority for Israel.
“She wants to learn, she is inquisitive and she has a track record of being collaborative.” – Michael Siegal, chair, The Jewish Agency for Israel.
Early voting began July 7. Please vote. Our Jewish community can make a difference.
Suellen Kadis
Moreland Hills