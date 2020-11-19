I support Providence House’s mission and appreciate the journalism from Cleveland Jewish News. However, I was shocked to read the headline on freelance writer Collin Cunningham’s Nov. 9 article (“Providence House hopes to revitalize Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood,” cjn.org), specifically, the quote from Providence House board member Adam Jacobs, in which he said “and now there’s nothing there” when referring to the neighborhood surrounding the Weizer Building.
He saw the abandoned buildings, but there is so much he (and we) don’t see: mothers kissing their babies, little boys writing poetry, friends walking, a community that shows up for everything from meals to the joyous laughter of Trunk or Treat.
White Jews: we have work to do to ensure our communities – both our synagogues and our cities – are safe spaces where we see both people (and joy) alongside the systemic causes our great-great-grandparents enacted. Until then, we repeat injustice through inattention and inaction.
Editors: Why aren’t neighborhood leaders quoted in this piece? To do good in a community, it’s essential that we see, listen and follow the community for whom we say we are working. We must examine our mitzvot: are we really healing the world or are we repeating our ancestors’ folly? Let’s commit to doing better.
Brandi Larsen
Lakewood