This past Father’s Day I visited my family’s graves at a local Jewish cemetery. Standing by their graves, I noticed how all the surrounding, previously vacant plots, had now become occupied. Seeing all these newly occupied plots caused me immediate sadness. I realized that I would not be able to find eternal rest with my family of origin. If I had been able to secure my own plot in advance, this unremarkable situation would not have occurred.
As a 70-year old senior with limited income and financial resources – I live at a HUD building in Cleveland Heights – I am not able to afford the opportunity to be able to purchase my final resting place in advance. The sadness lay in my knowing that for all eternity, I will not be with my family, but be placed in an unknown location, surrounded by strangers.
It is so true that from birth to death, the more affluent are able to afford the niceties of life that the less well-off can only dream about. Perhaps the Jewish community as a whole can see the need for these hidden inequalities to be addressed as they are seriously hampering the dreams of Jewish people.
Mark Kessler
Cleveland Heights