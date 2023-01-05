Bob Cahen was an amazing “young man,” and will be greatly missed. A young man when I first met him in the 1980s. Bob was hired as the executive director of the struggling Jewish Vocational Service.
Within a few months, he had totally rebuilt the staff and the agency that had gone from a $200,000 annual budget to one of $1.5 million, funded by outside sources. Most importantly, he found employment for members of the community that just needed to match their skills for the right job. Hundreds benefited from his creativity. With his guidance, his staff became superstars and went on to become great professionals serving the community.
Bob’s talents were not overlooked and soon he was recruited to be a top professional at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and later as the executive director of the Mandel Jewish Community Center. My last encounter with Bob was when he needed donors to help struggling immigrant children farm workers in Lake County attend Lakeland Community College.
Bob’s goal was never about his career, but to help others in need, especially the least fortunate. Bob’s many contributions to the community will be missed, but the many young people he mentored will carry on his legacy.
My condolences to Alice, Geoffrey, Jonathan and Benjamin.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights