David Mazower, bibliographer and editorial director at the Yiddish Book Center and co-editor of “Pakn Treger,” is on the trail of an artist named Solomon Witkewitz. He is in search of Clevelanders who may have had a connection to his family or who even may own his works. Witkewitz was part of a Yiddish cultural circle in the Bronx, a group that is the focus of a blog, “Bronx Bohemians,” written by Mazower, (bit.ly/3wqCdNE). The blog features a group photo with Witkewitz in the lower right corner.
A search in the Cleveland Jewish News Digital Archive (cjn.org/archive) yields several references to Witkewitz. He attended the Cleveland School of Art from 1910 and 1912 and then lived in Cleveland again from 1935 to 1950. His work was exhibited in local institutions over the decades.
One of his paintings is in the Cleveland Museum of Art. A Jan. 4, 1980, CJN article offers additional details of his life and work, on the occasion of an exhibit of Witkewitz’s work at the Women’s City Club gallery.
His niece was Lillian Cahen Zevin, recipient of a special citation for distinguished service to the arts from the Cleveland Arts Prize in 1991. If you have knowledge of the Cahen or Zevin families, or if you own artwork by Witkewitz, contact David Mazower, dmazower@yiddishbookcenter.org.
Sean Martin, Associated Curator for Jewish History
Western Reserve Historical Society