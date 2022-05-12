As a frequent visitor to your wonderful city, I was impressed once again by the Cleveland Cultural Gardens. However, I was disappointed with the absence of an Israeli garden.
I realize when the gardens were founded in 1926, Israel’s rebirth was 22 years away. Nonetheless, Israel is 74 years old and national, ethnic and religious pride mandates that for this year’s Yom Ha’atzmaut, I believe it is time to educate the garden and change its name from Hebrew to Israel.
There are more than enough attempts to cancel and delegitimize Israel sovereignty and an Israeli Cultural Garden would contribute to the refutation of the false narrative that Jews are not the legitimate sovereign of the ancient (Judea) and modern state of Israel.
Marc Baker
Birmingham, Mich.