As a former camper, staff member, current parent of former campers and current staff, I would like to thank the Cleveland Jewish News for highlighting how inclusive and supportive Camp Wise is here in 2021. (“Camp Wise uses gender identity for bunking purposes,” May 21)
While for Rachel Felber, her staff and Camp Wise parents, this is not new, for many of your readers it may be news. Kudos to the CJN for bringing their good work to the whole community.
Camp Wise has been my home of happiness since I was 8 years old. It’s the place where I felt, and now my children feel, accepted as a whole and valuable human being. Felber and her amazing staff recognize each child as “kli kodesh,” a holy vessel that is worthy of respect and unconditional love. Here’s to many, many more years of Camp Wise igniting each child’s Jewish soul.
Leah Weiss Caruso
Shaker Heights