I just knew those opposing the much-needed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief aid proposal would cite as their reason the belief (that I don’t recall ever hearing from them in the last four years) that we need to be “fiscally responsible” and not add to our national debt and federal budget deficit. It is one thing to say we “can’t afford” to bankrupt our nation over expensive items like the New Green Deal and Medicare for All. But it is different when we are having a national crisis such as this pandemic and when most of our citizens (both Democrats and Republicans) are truly hurting and struggling financially. Even many upper-middle-class Americans are struggling to pay their bills.
This is not the time to preach “fiscal responsibility.”
If you want to find out the real reason many of these sanctimonious senators and congresspeople are saying the proposal is “too generous,” then do what is called “follow the money trail” and find out who their biggest, richest and most powerful and influential campaign donors and contributors are, and find out how they want them to vote on this and other proposals, and you will learn why they are taking this particular stance. The big donors encourage them to vote in favor of what is in their economic self-interest, not on what is best for the American people as a whole.
Because as my dad always said to me, ”Stewie, the piper must be paid.”
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.