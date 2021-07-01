A number of Beachwood residents have asked me about the flash mob melee that occurred at Pinecrest on June 17, where up to 1,000 juveniles gathered for a free movie night. Soon fights broke out, stones were thrown and profanity filled the air. Adults and families with children fled the scene.
Although local police and security were present, the number of youth overwhelmed the Village of Orange law enforcement department, who requested immediate backup support. Police deployed pepper spray, K-9s, pepper balls and used sirens to disperse the crowd.
The incident, along with social media posts and local news coverage, compelled Pinecrest to cancel the rest of its free summer movie nights, prompting surrounding communities to re-evaluate their summer events.
Restless youth wreak havoc, especially when they are not supervised or gainfully employed. These kids should have been spending time developing life skills at the workplace or in school to make themselves competitive for the future.
The Pinecrest incident reflects what our mayor, Beachwood council members, city building and housing, and citizens have been grappling with at Beachwood Place for some time.
After difficult and sometimes heated discussions, we realize the answer to keeping indoor malls and lifestyle centers viable requires a collaborative effort and strategic plan among property owners, city leadership, neighboring communities, law enforcement, diversity committees, retailers, patrons and citizens.
The time for action is now. Beachwood Place and Pinecrest play vital roles in serving their communities, their citizens and their schools.
June E. Taylor, Chairperson
Economic Development Committee
Beachwood City Council