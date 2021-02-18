I read the piece about Josh Mandel running for office (“Mandel tosses hat into ring for US Senate,” Feb. 12).
Mandel was the first statewide official in Ohio to back Donald Trump in 2016 and he raised $500,000 for him in 2020, he said. His campaign will focus on common themes of economic freedom, individual liberty and the “America First” agenda.
Trump and his America First agenda resulted in a fractured, divisive and violent end. This is all I need to know about Mandel. Hope he loses.
Lauren Zeefe
Miami, Fla.