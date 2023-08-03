How does Israel negotiate with parties who do not recognize its existence and who teach their children to hate Jews, engage in pay for slay, whose maps do not include Israel – Jordan to the sea, who encourage attacks against Jews, etc.?
Ehud Barak offered the PLO 93% of the land that it sought plus East Jerusalem. Such foolish offer was refused by Yasser Arafat because it meant recognizing the state of Israel. All Israelis, to include its government, want peace, but it cannot happen until the Palestinians are ready to recognize Israel. Today, a two-state solution is a pipe dream. The Palestinians want their own state now only as a jumping off point to attack Israel. Any Palestinian who wants peace with Israel puts his or her life at risk. If Israel disarms, there will be no Israel. As long as Israel can defend itself, there will be peace. Israel can only agree to two-state solution if it can patrol on the West Bank. Will the Palestinians agree to that?
Jeffrey F. Slavin
Beachwood