The ad on page 17 in the Oct. 2 issue of the CJN refers to the comments of two freshman democrats, who mistakenly believed that someone could not contribute to Israel and remain a loyal patriotic citizen of the United States. When apprised of their mistake, they removed their remarks and apologized. They were made more than a year ago.
The ad says, “This is not the Democrat party you once knew.” The ad goes on to say that “only Trump will protect you, America and Israel.”
Obviously, they ignored or were ignorant of the fact that every American president going all the way back to Harry Truman supported Israel both financially and by sharing military technology.
The ad was paid for by “Jewschoose4moreyears” tells me that this is the same Republican Party I once knew.
Ronald Cohen
Shaker Heights