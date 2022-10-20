Congressional candidate Max Miller, stated, “Trump did more for the state of Israel than any other United States president in our history.” This is categorically false, and I expect better from a history major.
President Donald Trump deserves credit for moving the embassy to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords. Both achievements were symbolic victories, and it appears trade between the signees has increased. The Abraham Accords, initially signed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, effective Sept. 15, 2020, are between countries who don’t border and never participated in a war against Israel.
Miller ignores major achievements by U.S. presidents: Harry Truman recognized Israel in 1948 and arranged the first foreign aid to the new country. Richard M. Nixon in 1973 ordered an airlift of critical supplies during the Yom Kippur War. But Jimmy Carter’s Camp David Peace Accords between Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat is unique.
Since Carter, Republican or Democrat presidents have signed or brokered treaties, but the work has been done in advance. The president shows up for the signing and accolades. Carter gambled, inviting two leaders whose countries had fought four wars along their borders and were suspicious of each other. Carter spent 13 days attempting to work out a deal – his greatest achievement as president and rightly deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize, which he won in 2002.
Miller should stop worshiping Trump and study history if he wants to be an effective presence in Congress if he’s elected.
Steven P. Schecter
Pepper Pike