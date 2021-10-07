Two weeks ago, two letters were published by the Cleveland Jewish News, attacking me and my professionalism.
To Dr. Brian Weiss, I do not believe you have reason to fear that my name on the ballot threatens your reputation. I am a nice person, competent, trustworthy and with years of nationally recognized professional achievement. Similarly, you might be proud to share your name with the wonderful Weiss-folks in my family. The best decision of my life was taking my married name.
To Dr. Teresa Kammerman, you wrote that my support for House Bill 248 means I am opposed to vaccines. I am not opposed to vaccines. As an individual, I am fully vaccinated, as are my children. Throughout my professional career I have been a vocal advocate for vaccines in the prevention of disease.
Further, you misunderstand HB 248. This bill advocates for health care privacy, not against vaccines. I believe the privacy of the doctor-patient relationship is a sacred life-affirming trust.
There are other sacred trusts in society, especially our responsibility to the next generation. I am running for Beachwood School Board to open dialogue at a time when social cohesion is at an all-time low. When I sit on the newly-elected board, I will model the discourse that can create a safe space for children to learn free of adult discord.
To start, Weiss and Kammerman, let’s talk by phone or email. You too, my fellow Beachwood neighbors.
My platform for the Beachwood school board emphasizes academic achievement and fiscal responsibility.
Miriam Weiss, M.D.
Beachwood