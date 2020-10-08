As a Jewish Cleveland Heights native and a proud alumnus of Heights High, I urge support of the CH-UH school levy.
The false and negative perceptions about CH-UH schools, now as pervasive as they were when I was there (friends at my Jewish middle school warned that I would get shot there) could not be further from the truth. I had a great experience at Heights – academically, extracurricularly, and socially – and it helped me on my path to an Ivy League degree and a job in my dream field. There must be countless other alumni with similar stories.
I was a sophomore during the 2007 levy campaign. As students, it was terrifying knowing our educational futures hung in the balance. It only added to our anxiety that many people in the community didn’t care about funding our schools; that apathy from non-public school families, false narratives about the district and racist stereotypes about the majority Black student body had taken hold even in our proudly progressive city.
I can only imagine the compounding stress of the situation for today’s students and staff as they navigate virtual learning and social isolation. Not to mention that even with the levy’s passage there would be some painful budget cuts – a yes vote would simply forestall more-draconian ones.
The solution to CH-UH’s problems is not to punish students and staff with austerity. They deserve our community’s support – both with our funds and our voices. Please invest in their futures and vote yes on 69.
Lewis Pollis
Philadelphia