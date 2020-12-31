Despite the need to practice social distancing this Chanukah, our Chabad menorahs have never burned brighter. Our telephone is ringing off the hook from appreciative Clevelanders expressing their thanks to Chabad for bringing the spirit of Chanukah to their communities in such creative ways.
Each Chabad Center was so creative, enhancing the Chanukah spirit. In addition to lighting the menorahs, some organized a Chanukah car parade, a tailgate car bubble, a fireworks show, and even a drive-thru outdoor dance performance by the Cleveland Ballet Company.
Many thanks to the Cleveland Jewish News for helping us publicize these Chanukah celebrations with pictures of the events, allowing many people to feel connected to the Jewish community during this difficult time.
It’s hard to believe that 48 years ago there were very few public menorahs anywhere. It was my parents, Rabbi and Rebbetzin Kazen, who brought us to Cleveland to establish a Chabad House in 1972. Today, there are 18 shluchim (Chabad emissaries) in Northeast Ohio. And it was the Rebbe Menachem M. Schneerson who insisted every Chabad house erect an outdoor public menorah. His vision has inspired each succeeding generation of Jews to feel pride in our collective Jewish heritage.
Rabbi Leibel and Devorah Alevsky
Chabad Regional Director Northeast Ohio