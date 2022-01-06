Oberlin College has a building named after Charles G. Finney, an early American evangelist, who, in my opinion, is one of the worst antisemitic Jew baiters in American history. I’ve asked Oberlin to change the name to one more inclusive.
Finney’s anti-Judaic quotes range from equating slavery, drinking alcohol and being a Jew as sinful, to calling modern Jews perverted on certain points of truth. An American college should not honor such a person.
In one of his most infamous sermons, “The Traditions of the Elders,” he said, “(They) rose up, rejected, persecuted and murdered him,” they being Jews and him being Jesus. When clearly, the historical truth is Jews were the leaders in the Jesus movement and the Romans cruelly crucified him.
I have been told what Finney said was common for his time, but Pastor Oberlin when coming across a group of Christians harassing a Jew said to the mob, “He might not have a Christian name, but you don’t have a Christian spirit.”
As a Jew, I would not feel comfortable entering Finney Chapel and no self-respecting person of any race or creed should.
The Holocaust has shown antisemitism is not only dangerous to Jews but to all of humanity, and I call on the local Jewish community and others who care about creating a more tolerant, peaceful world to contact Oberlin with the request to change the name of Finney Chapel.
Allan Davis
Youngstown