On Dec. 3, my group, Yarn over Beachwood, met at the Beachwood Library to share ideas for knitting and crocheting, as we do each month. From there, I ran errands and when I got home, I discovered that my hearing aid was gone. I only wore one that day. With my glasses and my mask both surrounding my hearing aid, I often find my aid dangling from my ear or buried in my coat collar. It has happened. However, no such luck this time and I prepared myself to order another one from my audiologist.
With the Chanukah holidays and other events, I didn’t think about it again until the next Thursday. Ridiculous though it seemed, I called the library and asked Michael at the desk if he could check the lost and found. Maybe it had fallen off in the meeting room and wasn’t vacuumed up. He checked and no, it wasn’t there. It wasn’t very realistic, the aid is so small. About 10 minutes later, Michael called back. Someone had found a hearing aid on the ground in the parking lot. I said that’s impossible, but I’ll come in to see if it might be mine. It was. Dirty, scuffed up and with the battery still in it. At first it didn’t work, but with a new battery, it was fully restored.
Thank you to the sharp-eyed person who spotted it, and turned it in. You made another Chanukah miracle.
Iris November
Beachwood