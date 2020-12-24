This year we all needed a little extra light. Thank you Hashem. Thank you to everyone who helped make it possible and incredibly successful. The Light After Dark Menorah Parade covered 22-plus miles across four cities and brought the light of Chanukah to so many.
Thank you so much to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office parade unit led by Capt. Bill Welsh, and deputies Herrera, Baez and Joyce for leading the parade so safely and professionally. Thank you so much to the Cleveland Heights and University Heights police departments for your incredible assistance. Thank you so much to University Heights and Beachwood fire departments for your spectacular salutes. It was really special to have Cleveland Heights Mayor Jason Stein and Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz join, along with University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan waving us on!
A special thanks to our volunteers, sponsors, participants and all those who braved the cold to join. It was really special to see so many outside safely. We especially enjoyed those who dressed up, and brought the celebration outside, along the route.
A special shout out to our volunteers, the Browns, for driving our first float, and the Rubensteins and Seltzers (aka the Maccabees), along with Reb Benny Kutner who braved the cold for more than two hours to toss out 1,100-plus filled dreidels and hundreds of bags of Chanukah gelt to children and children at heart along the route.
Thank you to our volunteers who all went above and beyond.
A.J. Bulua
Light After Dark Menorah Parade