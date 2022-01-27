Cleveland is very fortunate to have the organization, Chaverim of Cleveland, operating in our community. This is a completely volunteer group that is only in existence to help people, as they say on their website, in difficult times.
They assist with such things as a flat tire, gas, battery and being locked out of the car. I was hopelessly stuck in a foot of snow in my driveway when I called them. They were quick to respond in the dark, during dinner time. When one member could not get me out, he called another and they pushed me out with their own muscle power.
I cannot thank them enough. This is a program worthy of donation.
Joseph Steiner
University Heights