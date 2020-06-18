We are exceedingly grateful to everyone who made The Cleveland Chesed Center’s annual campaign a success. We reached our goal of $450,000 and as more donations continued to come in, our generous sponsors agreed to match an additional $25,000 so we can reach $500,000. Although this is not our entire budget for the year, it is the bulk of it, and aids in fulfilling our increased needs during these unprecedented times.
Thank you to our volunteers and staff, who spent hours putting together a campaign that had to be done from home. The countless phone calls and social media posts made this a success.
Thank you to our over 800 donors. You have made it possible to continue to serve our Jewish neighbors, our family, not only in the same capacity as we always strive to do, but above and beyond to account for the changed needs of our community. To provide food, household necessities and so much more.
If you would like to help us serve the needs of our community, you can still donate at rayze.it/CCC
If you would like to volunteer, please contact us at office@clevelandchesedcenter.org or 216-932-3115.
Tizku l’mitzvos. May we merit to continue to do mitzvos for our entire Jewish family.
Rabbi Avrohom Adler, Executive Director
Meira Friedman, Manager
The Cleveland Chesed Center
Cleveland Heights