The archive of past issues of the Cleveland Jewish News that went online in 2010 was funded by the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation. In 2014, the Foundation’s 50th anniversary campaign of the Cleveland Jewish News enabled the inclusion of all the older Cleveland Jewish papers, back to 1889.
On behalf of those whose work in genealogy, family research and history is enriched by your digital archive, we wish to express our appreciation of the legacy of Barry Chesler.
Without the Foundation he helped start and then led for many years, our region might not have this modern way of remembering our past.
Deborah A. Katz, President, Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland
Arnold Berger, Editor, ClevelandJewishHistory.net