After a yearlong postponement due to the challenges presented by the pandemic, Piano Cleveland welcomes the return of one of the world’s most renowned international classical music competitions, the Cleveland International Piano Competition. The 2021 CIPC has been creatively re-imagined, adapting the traditional competition model to the new digital era by offering a hybrid virtual and in-person format for audiences to enjoy, with the semifinal and final rounds taking place in Cleveland with The Cleveland Orchestra.
The CIPC is prestigious for being an important milestone in our pianists’ musical journey, opening the door for once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities. The globally recognized competition will present the pinnacle of classical piano artistry from July 8 to Aug. 11. Piano Cleveland is welcoming back all 28 contestants selected for the 2020 competition to compete for the Mixon first prize of $75,000, a New York performance debut, management services and a recording on the Steinway & Sons label.
The high-quality, virtual broadcast of the first and second rounds will take place Thursdays through Sundays, July 8 to July 25, and will be free and available over the course of three weeks to provide the greatest possible access for classical music enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy the competition.
Semifinals are July 29 to Aug. 2 at the Cleveland Museum of Art, chamber music round Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 at the museum of art, and the finals Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at Severance Hall with The Cleveland Orchestra.
Complete information can be found at pianocleveland.org.
Yaron Kohlberg, President
Piano Cleveland