We believe that Mitch Luxenburg’s public Facebook post to the community on Aug. 5 was an unfair critique of Beachwood City Council president James Pasch. Luxenburg is attempting to call Pasch to account for administrative activities that city council has little day-to-day control over.
As council president, Pasch does not have the authority to dictate what police videos are released by the administration or when they are released. He also has no authority to hire, fire, or suspend police personnel. Those are all powers reserved to the mayor.
In a tense and complicated time, James has led our council honorably and with dignity. He has given all sides a forum to be heard while also respecting the separation of powers between city council and the administration. In this, James has our full support.
Justin Berns
Alec Isaacson
Barbara Bellin Janovitz
Eric Synenberg
June Taylor
Beachwood City Council Members