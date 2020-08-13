We believe that Mitch Luxenburg’s public Facebook post to the community on Aug. 5 was an unfair critique of Beachwood City Council president James Pasch. Luxenburg is attempting to call Pasch to account for administrative activities that city council has little day-to-day control over.

As council president, Pasch does not have the authority to dictate what police videos are released by the administration or when they are released. He also has no authority to hire, fire, or suspend police personnel. Those are all powers reserved to the mayor.

In a tense and complicated time, James has led our council honorably and with dignity. He has given all sides a forum to be heard while also respecting the separation of powers between city council and the administration. In this, James has our full support.

Justin Berns

Alec Isaacson

Barbara Bellin Janovitz

Eric Synenberg

June Taylor

Beachwood City Council Members

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.