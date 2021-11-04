When I spoke to Dr. Noam Stern by telephone Oct. 10, I learned that he has a pediatrician’s concern to protect children against preventable disease, and a pediatrician’s fear that vaccine programs will be undermined by House Bill 248. I share this concern, and so does the bill.
HB 248 supports all mandated immunizations detailed in the Ohio State Revised Codes 3313.671 and 5104.014. Vaccination against a list of communicable diseases such as measles and meningitis is required for daycares, nursing homes, schools, hospitals and other institutions. Importantly, Ohio codes fully advocate for public health, while protecting the privacy of individuals seeking medical or religious exemptions.
So why the additional proposal of HB 248? The answer is privacy. Medical information cannot and should not be used to discriminate against individuals, or to create fear between groups. HB 248 promotes fundamental medical ethical principles outlined in the Nuremberg code.
Stern’s questions led me to re-examine Beachwood’s COVID policies. Recently, the Beachwood School Board deliberated a “vax or test” proposal, which I support because it protects both autonomy and privacy. Similarly, the schools’ COVID mask policy, updated in August, is well-thought out and sensible. There is no need to change.
Beachwood neighbors, please call or email if you have questions. My platform for school board emphasized academic achievement, fiscal responsibility and common sense. These goals can be achieved through the kind of civil discourse that Stern and I shared. Let’s move out of these difficult times together.
Miriam Weiss, M.D.
Beachwood
Publisher’s note: Dr. Miriam Weiss was a candidate for Beachwood school board.